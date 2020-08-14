President Donald Trump is seen during a press briefing on Friday at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to visit his ill younger brother in the hospital when he travels to New York City on Friday, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told USA Today that the president's sibling, Robert Trump, had been admitted.

"I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one," the president told reporters at a news briefing Friday afternoon. "He's in the hospital right now.

"Hopefully he'll be alright, but ... he's having a hard time."

ABC News, citing unnamed sources, reported that Robert Trump is "very ill," but neither the network nor the president specified his condition or diagnosis.

The White House added the president's trip to New York City as an update to his Friday schedule. He'll also deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Department Development Association at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president would later provide more information about his brother's illness. She described the two men as having "a very good relationship."

ABC News' report said Robert Trump, who's two years younger than the president, also was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital for a week in June. Earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit on behalf of his family to block the release of a tell-all book by his niece, Mary Trump.