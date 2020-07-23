President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Wednesday at the White House in Washington, D.C. A controversial book written by his niece is a No. 1 bestseller in the United States, Britain, Canada and Ireland. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- A tell-all book about President Donald Trump by his niece has sold a record 1.35 million copies in its first week, the publisher said Thursday.

The figure for Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, includes pre-orders and sales of printed copies and ebooks. Simon & Schuster said it's ordered a 17th printing of the book.

Advertisement

"Mary Trump's memoir has transcended the usual ceiling for political books to reach a larger audience of people who want to read stories about unusual families," Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement.

"We knew Too Much and Never Enough would make news and offer fascinating psychological insights into the president, but we're moved to see how deeply the book has touched readers and thrilled to have people compare the book to The Godfather."

Mary Trump's book is No. 1 in the United States, Britain, Canada and Ireland.

The book is the latest -- and most successful -- blockbuster for Simon & Schuster related to Trump's presidency.

The Room Where it Happened, another tell-all from former national security adviser John Bolton sold 780,000 copies in its first week earlier this month. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, a book by former FBI Director James Comey, sold about 600,000 in its first week in 2018.

Robert Trump, the president's brother, went to court this month to block the book citing a confidentiality agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001. A New York Supreme Court judge ultimately ruled that Mary Trump could sell the book.