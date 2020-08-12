The UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron was conducting routine training when it was shot at. File Photo by 2nd Lt. Jessica Cicchetto/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday in Manassas, Va., after it was struck by a bullet, injuring a service member inside, U.S. military officials said.

The UH-1N Huey helicopter was conducting a routine training mission when the incident occurred, a spokesperson from Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

The bullet caused a minor injury to an aircrew member and damage to the aircraft, which is attached to the 1st Helicopter Squadron. The FBI said the injured service member was treated and released from the hospital.

"The aircraft safely landed and the incident is currently under investigation," the spokesperson said.

The FBI's Washington Field Office said it dispatched special agents to the Manassas Airport to investigate the incident.

The FBI and Joint Base Andrews called on members of the public with any information about the shooting to contact authorities.