Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a helicopter to crash into the Tennessee River, killing one person on board.

The Eurocopter EC-130 chopper went down in the river late Monday about 3 miles southwest of downtown Knoxville, authorities said. Three others aboard the aircraft were rescued.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman D.J. Corcoran told reporters the victim's body has been recovered.

It's not yet clear if the victim was the pilot or a passenger.

The three others were rescued by a pontoon boat, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.