A worker places Amazon Prime items into a cart at a Whole Foods Market in Silver Spring, Md., on March 31. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Online retailer Amazon officially announced Tuesday that it's delaying its annual Prime Day shopping event in the United States, which is typically held in mid-July, due safety reasons over the coronavirus pandemic.

The company did not specify a new date for its biggest sales event of the year, in which Amazon Prime members are given access to discounts on merchandise.

"This year we'll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners," the company said.

Amazon began Prime Day on the retailer's 20th birthday in 2015 as a way to reward members. Last year, Prime Day lasted for 48 hours in 18 countries, during which members worldwide bought more than 175 million items.

"Members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year," Amazon said.

The delay was expected as online shopping demand surged during the COVID-19 health crisis and led to supply chain disruptions and delivery delays.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the company is considering pushing Prime Day back to sometime this fall.