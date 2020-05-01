Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Economic Club Milestone Celebration Dinner in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2018. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Members of the House judiciary committee called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Friday to testify about his company's third-party business practices.

Seven bipartisan members of the panel signed a letter asking for clarification about reports that Amazon's use of data about independent sellers may have misled Congress.

A report by the Wall Street Journal said Amazon employees used available data about third-party sellers to help plan the company's product strategy. The report contradicted testimony in 2019 from Amazon attorney Nate Sutton who said the company doesn't use individual seller data for strategy.

A judiciary subcommittee is investigating Amazon and other companies on antitrust grounds, and the members said such a tactic detailed by the Journal would likely be anti-competitive.

"If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious," the letter states.

Friday's letter was signed by Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, antitrust subcommittee Chairman Rep. David N. Cicilline, ranking Republican Rep. James Sensenbrenner, Vice Chairman Joe Neguse and Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Ken Buck and Matt Gaetz.

Cicilline said last week Amazon "may have lied to Congress" in prior subcommittee testimony, and Nadler said previously the issue "raises deep concerns."

Bezos didn't testify in Congress and could face an inquiry about Amazon's impact on small businesses, its worker safety record and sales of counterfeit products.

Amazon has already turned over documents to the committee, including some of Bezos' emails. The letter says, however, that "significant gaps remain." Amazon has said it's cooperating with the investigation.