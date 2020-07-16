An American Airlines jetliner is parked at a terminal at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo. Thursday's deal allows both carriers to begin operating new routes. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- As a result of severely depressed travel demand worldwide, two rival U.S. airlines announced Thursday they have agreed to temporarily share passengers on certain domestic and international flights.

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways said they will share travelers on flights in the Northeast and some foreign destinations.

The partnership includes sharing loyalty benefits for those who travel to and from New York and Boston and is a joint effort to compete with the other two U.S. majors, Delta and United.

"Through their integrated networks, JetBlue and American will operate reciprocal codeshare flights, giving customers new options with improved schedules, competitive fares and nonstop access to more domestic and international destinations," American and JetBlue said in a joint statement.

"JetBlue will gain connectivity to more U.S. destinations ... while American will complement JetBlue's improved and expanded service with new international routes."

American said the deal allows it to begin international service from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Israel, Greece and Brazil. JetBlue can add service to LaGuardia Airport in New York, Newark and markets in Southeast and West Coast, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"Together, we can give our customers the best of both worlds," Vasu Raja, American chief revenue officer, said.

American expanded a similar partnership with Alaska Air earlier this year.