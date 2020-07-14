Before June, Boeing had lost 18 orders for the 737 Max in May, 108 in April and 150 in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Boeing announced on Tuesday that airlines have canceled orders for dozens more of its troubled 737 Max, which has now been grounded worldwide for 16 months.

The U.S. planemaker said 60 more orders were canceled in the month of June. Orders for 323 airliners have now been canceled since the start of the year.

Advertisement

The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes overseas that killed 346 people. Boeing has since been working on a fix to the plane's automated flight software.

"Our commercial airplane deliveries in the second quarter reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations," Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said Tuesday. "We have and will continue to work with our customers on specific timing and adjustment to deliveries."

Boeing saw 18 orders canceled in May, 108 in April and 150 in March.

"We continue to closely monitor the commercial marketplace by staying very engaged with our customers around the globe," Smith added.

U.S. regulators said last month test flights had begun for the 737 Max, a mandatory step for recertification. Other testing must also be completed before the troubled model can return to flight.