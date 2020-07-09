July 9 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is planning a new rule that cites danger from the coronavirus pandemic as justification for denying immigrants asylum in the United States.
The proposed rule from the Homeland Security and Justice departments was published in the Federal Register on Thursday and would allow the administration to block immigrants based on "potential international threat from the spread of the pandemic."
The threat determination would be made at what is typically the first interview in the application process, and not in immigration court.
"The proposed rule also would provide that this application of the statutory bars to eligibility for asylum and withholding of removal will be effectuated at the credible fear screening stage for aliens in expedited removal proceedings in order to streamline the protection review process and minimize the spread and possible introduction into the United States of communicable and widespread disease," the proposed rule states.
In the Federal Register, the public will be able to comment on the proposed rule for 30 days before it takes effect.
Jennifer Minear, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said in a statement the new rule is "entirely unnecessary" and "unjustified."
"The Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies already have the tools they need to keep our nation safe from anyone who might have a serious communicable disease, including stringent immigration screening procedures and laws that protect against public health risks," she said.
Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council, said the rule would continue to scapegoat immigrants.
"The proposal is simply a pretext to implement a drastic change to our immigration system that the administration has sought from day one -- the elimination of asylum in the United States," Werlin said. "How we treat vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic will define our true character as a nation for years to come."
Migrants in Mexico: Journey to the U.S. border
Migrants ride an inflatable raft on the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala, while a smuggler waits for their arrival in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico on Thursday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants follow a smuggler after riding the inflatable raft across the river in Ciudad Hidalgo. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Cineac Kinchel, who is from Haiti, sits with his daughter Michele in Tapachula, Mexico on Thursday. They have been staying along with migrants from Africa and Haiti near the Instituto Nacional de Migración Delegación Federal en Chiapas building, hoping to apply for an exit visa. The visa would allow them to travel legally through Mexico so they can make their way to the U.S. border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants wait in line to apply for an exit visa or a regional visitor visa in front of the INM office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Ania from Angola, Mulekwa from Congo, and Lidia Maria from Angola wait in front of the INM office for their number to be called. Once their number is called, they will be able to apply for an exit visa that is valid for 20 days. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Narciso Lopez Flores sits in his store near where the migrants from Africa and Haiti have temporarily settled in Tapachula, Mexico. Lopez has been living in Tapachula for 30 years and says that he feels bad for the migrants. He believes they should be allowed to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Erica, 11, of Angola, poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she has been staying. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Mulekwa of Congo poses for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where she lives now. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Nira and her son Eduard from Congo pose for a photo in Tapachula, Mexico, where they now live. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Priscilla and her son Kilembi from Angola. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Stephen waits in the motel room he shares with two other men in Tapachula, Mexico on Wednesday. Stephen traveled from his home country, Cameroon, to Mexico in hopes of getting an exit visa so he can travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and seek asylum. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI. | License Photo
Brayan Rosales Hidalgo, 34, from Honduras, holds his and his 11-year-old son Antony's INM regional visitor visa cards near a sports complex, a makeshift detention center in Mapastepec, Mexico on Tuesday. "The gangs took my house and threatened my family, so we fled," Hidalgo told UPI.
Rosales is trying to get to his brother in Tijuana, Mexico, though the regional visas are only good for four Southern Mexican states. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants from Haiti, Africa, the Middle East and Asia wait in front of the INM in Tapachula, Mexico, for their number to be called on Monday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Tension has been building because of the length of time it is taking to get the process started. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Javier Valdez holds a list of names in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office in Tapachula, Mexico. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants, mainly Cubans, wait in front of INM's regional sub-delegation office to discuss having the proper paperwork. Unlike Central Americans, Cuban migrants are not eligible
for regional visitor visas. Instead, they must apply for either humanitarian or exit visas if they want to continue north to the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigration officials have been slow to grant Cubans visas, stranding hundreds in southern Mexico and deporting those they find without documents. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo