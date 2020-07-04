July 4 (UPI) -- While Fourth of July celebrations will be less traditional this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's capital still plans to conduct its annual fireworks display Saturday and President Donald Trump will give an address.
Trump's "2020 Salute to America" is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the White House. The Washington, D.C., event will be capped by a mile-long fireworks display starting around 9 p.m. EDT along the National Mall, according to the National Parks Service.
The fireworks, along with a re-airing of past musical performances, will be aired on PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special.
There will also be flyovers by U.S. military aircraft, which also will travel over Baltimore, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said this year's fireworks in D.C. will be "the largest in recent memory" despite otherwise scaled-down Fourth of July observances across the country.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized the federal government's event, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.
"We know this is a special event for the Department of Interior," she aid. "We've communicated to them that we do not think this is in keeping with the best [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health guidance."
The public gathering comes as the United States reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday with 55,000. Overall, the United States has had more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths from the virus.
Bowser canceled the city's annual Fourth of July parade in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.