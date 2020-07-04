July 4 (UPI) -- While Fourth of July celebrations will be less traditional this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's capital still plans to conduct its annual fireworks display Saturday and President Donald Trump will give an address.

Trump's "2020 Salute to America" is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on the South Lawn of the White House. The Washington, D.C., event will be capped by a mile-long fireworks display starting around 9 p.m. EDT along the National Mall, according to the National Parks Service.

Advertisement

The fireworks, along with a re-airing of past musical performances, will be aired on PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special.

There will also be flyovers by U.S. military aircraft, which also will travel over Baltimore, Boston, New York City and Philadelphia.

RELATED Trump calls for statuary garden at Mount Rushmore Fourth of July event

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said this year's fireworks in D.C. will be "the largest in recent memory" despite otherwise scaled-down Fourth of July observances across the country.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized the federal government's event, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.

"We know this is a special event for the Department of Interior," she aid. "We've communicated to them that we do not think this is in keeping with the best [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Department of Health guidance."

The public gathering comes as the United States reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday with 55,000. Overall, the United States has had more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths from the virus.

Bowser canceled the city's annual Fourth of July parade in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

America celebrates Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks are set off during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, S.D., on July 3. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo License Photo During the Fourth of July event, President Donald Trump called for a statuary garden to be built. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | The Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo World champion Joey Chestnut, the No. 1-ranked eater in the world, and women's champion Miki Sudo wear protective face masks as they stand on a rooftop with a view of One World Trade Center after being officially weighed in and certified for the 104th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 in Coney Island since 1916. This year's event will be held indoors without a crowd due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | The Statue of Liberty is seen to the left of the Empire State Building, which is lit up in red, white and blue before Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show in Times Square on July 1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Macy's put on the first of what it says will be several small, unannounced fireworks displays ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Fireworks for the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show light up behind the Empire State Building on June 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo