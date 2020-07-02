July 2 (UPI) -- Facebook will start a voter registration drive over the Fourth of July weekend with the goal of registering millions to vote.

The drive will begin Friday with a message that U.S. Facebook users who are voting age will see at the top of their Facebook app with information about how to register to vote, according to a Facebook statement by Vice President of Product Management and Social Impact Naomi Gleit. The notification will also include a link to the user's state registration website.

Advertisement

The move is part of the launch of the Voting Information Center that Gleit said will "give millions of people accurate information about voting" and resources to register to vote.

More registration drives will be held on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger over the summer with the goal to register 4 million voters across the three platforms ahead of the November elections.

RELATED Facebook removes Trump campaign ads over hate symbol

"This goal is double the estimated 2 million people we helped register in both 2018 and 2016," Gleit said in the statement.

Gleit added that a Facebook survey shows that 62 percent of potential voters said that they needed more information on voting this year amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook also announced more transparency for political ads with the "paid for by" political disclaimer, which is placed on them, remaining on the ads once they're shared. Previously, Facebook said that once the ads were shared the disclaimer did not appear, creating confusion on whether they were ads or not. After feedback from users saying they wanted to see fewer political ads, Facebook said that it would also have an option in settings for people to turn off political ads if they don't want to see them.

RELATED Klobuchar withdraws from vice president consideration

The Voting Information Center was also brought up last week in an update from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on steps to protect against 2020 election interference after Facebook failed to stop Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Along with the Voting Information Center, Zuckerberg said that Facebook would also ban fake claims meant to discourage voting as part of "additional steps to fight voter suppression."

Zuckerberg said that the company would also take steps to fight racial injustice, including "prohibiting a wider category of hateful content in ads."

Last month, Facebook also said that it would no longer allow state-controlled media to run ads on its network out of "an abundance of caution" against 2020 election interference.