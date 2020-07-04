Nathan's allowed only five competitors in each contest, down from the typical 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Participants in the men's competition choke down dozens of hot dogs Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 in Coney Island since 1916. This year's competition was held at an undisclosed location in an attempt to control crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Women's champion Miki Sudo competes before winning the 104th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with a new world record of 48.5 hot dogs on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joey Chestnut walks off of the stage after winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a record total of 75 hot dogs and buns Saturday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo won the Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, held this year without a crowd.

Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record during the event which aired on ESPN. It surpassed his previous record of 74 in 2018, and earned him his 13th career Mustard Yellow Belt. He came up short of his 2018 record last year, but still won.

Advertisement

Sudo set a new world record in the women's division of the competition when she ate 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. She now has seven championship titles.

The annual contest is usually held on July 4 in Brooklyn's Coney Island, N.Y., but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was held at a private location with no audience. The 10-minute contests, one for men and one for women, included five participants instead of the usual 15, to allow for social distancing. Other COVID-19 precautions included workers wearing masks and gloves and competitors being tested for the virus.

"Legend has it that on July 4, 1916, four immigrants gathered at the very first Nathan's Famous hot dog stand in Coney Island and made eating contest history," Nathan's website says. "As the story goes, they were competing to see who was the most patriotic. How did they determine the winner? With a hot-dog eating contest, of course!"