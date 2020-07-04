Joey Chestnut walks off of the stage after winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a record total of 75 hot dogs and buns Saturday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Women's champion Miki Sudo competes before winning the 104th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with a new world record of 48.5 hot dogs on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 in Coney Island since 1916. This year's competition was held at an undisclosed location in an attempt to control crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Participants in the men's competition choke down dozens of hot dogs Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nathan's allowed only five competitors in each contest, down from the typical 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo won the Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, held this year without a crowd.
Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record during the event which aired on ESPN. It surpassed his previous record of 74 in 2018, and earned him his 13th career Mustard Yellow Belt. He came up short of his 2018 record last year, but still won.
Sudo set a new world record in the women's division of the competition when she ate 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. She now has seven championship titles.
The annual contest is usually held on July 4 in Brooklyn's Coney Island, N.Y., but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was held at a private location with no audience. The 10-minute contests, one for men and one for women, included five participants instead of the usual 15, to allow for social distancing. Other COVID-19 precautions included workers wearing masks and gloves and competitors being tested for the virus.
"Legend has it that on July 4, 1916, four immigrants gathered at the very first Nathan's Famous hot dog stand in Coney Island and made eating contest history," Nathan's website says. "As the story goes, they were competing to see who was the most patriotic. How did they determine the winner? With a hot-dog eating contest, of course!"
America celebrates Fourth of July 2020
Fireworks are set off during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, S.D., on July 3. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
During the Fourth of July event, President Donald Trump called for a statuary garden
to be built. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover during a visit by President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 3. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The first light of the day hits Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, S.D., on July 4. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Visitors walk down a promenade leading to Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 4. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Visitors take selfies with Mount Rushmore National Monument as a backdrop July 4. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Mount Rushmore National Monument is reflected in the windows of the visitors center on July 4. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The stage where President Donald Trump spoke on July 3 is seen at Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 4. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
World champion Joey Chestnut, the No. 1-ranked eater in the world, and women's champion Miki Sudo wear protective face masks as they stand on a rooftop with a view of One World Trade Center after being officially weighed in and certified for the 104th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4 in Coney Island since 1916. This year's event will be held indoors
without a crowd due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Statue of Liberty is seen to the left of the Empire State Building, which is lit up in red, white and blue before Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show in Times Square on July 1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Macy's put on the first of what it says will be several small, unannounced fireworks displays ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fireworks for the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show light up behind the Empire State Building on June 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo