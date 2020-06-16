Miki Sudo competes at the 103rd Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2019, in Coney Island, N.Y. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Joey Chestnut competes at the 103rd Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y., on July 4, 2019. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The organizers of the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York said this year's event will go on as planned, but in a private location with no fans.

Nathan's Famous and Major League Eating announced Tuesday that the contest, held annually July 4 in Brooklyn'a Coney Island, will take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a private location in the area without any spectators.

The two 10-minute contests, one for men and one for women, will each only have five participants instead of the traditional 15 to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Workers will wear masks and gloves during the event, and the competitors will all be tested for coronavirus before being allowed to compete.

Last year's champions, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, are both expected to compete in this year's event.

The event will be aired at noon July 4 on ESPN, the organizers said.