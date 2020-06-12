Sunlight hits the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- After its worst single-day decline since March, the bellwether blue-chip U.S. stock index reclaimed a chunk of the loss in early trading Friday.

A day after falling 1,800 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed more than 500 points on Wall Street by noon EDT. Thursday's plunge was the index's worst single-day performance since the dawn of the COVID-19 crisis three months ago.

The Dow initially rose more than 800 points after the opening bell Friday.

The S&P 500 was up more than 40 points and the Nasdaq composite was up abut 130.

Travel stocks, including airlines and cruise lines, fueled part of Friday's rebound.