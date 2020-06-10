June 10 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it's decided to leave interest rates unchanged, at near zero, after its latest policy meeting.

The Fed, which lowered rates twice in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, also said it doesn't expect to raise the federal funds rate until at least 2022.

"The disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses," the committee said in a statement.

"The committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."