Disney announced that a phased reopening of its California parks, hotels and other attractions will begin in July. File photo by Paul Brinkmann/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- Disney on Wednesday unveiled a phased reopening plan for its California parks, hotels and other attractions in July after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it would begin reopening attractions with the Downtown Disney District opening to guests on July 9, followed by the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on July 17 and lastly the Grand Californian hotel and spa and the Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

Both theme parks will open at a limited capacity and all guests seeking to visit following the reopening will be required to make a reservation in advance. The company will place a temporary pause on new ticket sales as well as Annual Passport sales and renewals.

"Because theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing, the Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including annual pass holders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance," Disney said.

Parks will also roll out enhanced health and safety measures with park employees available to assist guests with questions about the new policies.

Additionally, parades and other "experiences that draw large group gatherings" will return at a later date and character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable as characters will be implemented in "new ways to entertain and delight guests."

Disney World in Orlando, Fla., began recalling employees for its planned park reopening in July and began a phased reopening of its Disney Springs shopping area in May.