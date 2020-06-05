June 5 (UPI) -- Universal Orlando will begin a phased reopening on Friday, becoming the first of the major theme parks in Central Florida to resume operations after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Orange County, Fla., Mayor Jerry Demings approved the plan to reopen the park, which has been closed since March 16.

Advertisement

Visitors will have a different experience upon their return, as they are now be subject to a wide range of new health, safety and hygiene procedures.

For instance, all park attendees will be required to wear a face coverings and temperatures will be checked at the the turnstiles. If someone has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be denied entry.

The park will also reduce daily attendance, attraction ridership, show attendance and restaurant seating. And some areas of the park are not reopening on Friday, park officials said.

Staggered parking and distancing measures will be seen throughout the park, including within the attractions themselves. Virtual lines will be used for some, in which visitors use a smartphone app to reserve times rather than queuing in lines.

Cashless payments and contactless policies will also be used whenever possible.

Other Orlando-area theme parks will also reopen soon -- including SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will reopen June 11. The area's flagship park, Walt Disney World, will begin a phased reopening a month later.