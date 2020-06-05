The Dow surged by more than 1,000 points in early trading on Friday and climbed over the 27,000-point mark for the first time in months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks boomed early Friday following a major surprise in the federal government's labor report that showed the economy grew by more than 2 million jobs last month.

Analysts expected the report to show between 7 and 8 million jobs lost for the month of May. Instead, the assessment shocked virtually everyone by reporting job growth of 2.5 million payrolls and a declining unemployment rate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by more than 1,000 points and was up 900 points by 12:30 p.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was up 85 points and the Nasdaq composite had gained more than 200.

Friday's surge continued significant growth for all three major U.S. indices over the last three weeks. The Dow has grown by nearly 10 percent over that span and posted gains for every day this week, except Thursday when it closed with a slight loss.

Airline stocks have also grown significantly this week as carriers prepare to begin increasing passenger totals following weeks of depressed travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.