A giant American Flag and a sign that reads "Together, We're Strong" hangs outside of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Markets ended the day with mixed results on Thursday after a winning streak to start off the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely kept its positive streak alive as it closed up just 11.93 points, or 0.045 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.34 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.69 percent.

Thursday's losses ended five consecutive sessions of gains for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Markets were affected by a Labor Department report that another 1.9 million Americans have filed for unemployment this week, bringing the 11-week unemployment total to about 42 million.

Tech stocks, which had served as the bellwether for the three major markets as they rallied from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic fell on Thursday.

Netflix stock fell 1.81 percent, Alphabet stock dropped 1.73 percent, Facebook stock slid 1.68 percent, Apple stock declined 0.86 percent and Amazon stock lost 0.72 percent.

Despite Thursday's losses, the three major markets remain on track for weekly gains.

The Dow is up 3.5 percent for the week, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 1.3 percent.