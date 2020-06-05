June 5 (UPI) -- Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay after video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man protesting police brutality to the ground, causing him to be hospitalized with a serious head injury, authorities said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said late Thursday the man was in serious but stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

Video of the incident shot shortly after curfew set in at 8 p.m. shows the two officers shove the man, causing him to lose his balance, fall and hit his head against the sidewalk in front of Buffalo City Hall. Blood then drips from his head and pools under him.

"He's bleeding out of his ear," a bystander is heard yelling.

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County's executive, described the man's injury as "serious" but said he is expected to recover.

"Simply put, the officers must be held responsible for their actions, not just fired," Poloncarz said, adding what he saw in the video "sickens me."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo condemned the incident as "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

Cuomo said he spoke with Brown and they both agreed the officers involved should be suspended pending a formal investigation.

"Police officers must enforce -- NOT ABUSE -- the law," he tweeted.

Brown said both he and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood were "deeply disturbed" by the video and that Lockwood has launched an investigation into the incident.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening," the mayor said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the victim tonight."

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted she's "aware" of the video.

The New York Civil Liberties Union urged local leaders to use the situation as "a wake-up call" to address police violence.

"There is no place for military-geared police to enforce a curfew by inflicting violence on the very people they are supposed to protect," John Curr, director of the NYCLU Buffalo Chapter, said in a statement. "We are in solidarity with Buffalo's protesters and demand that demonstrators can protest without the threat of police brutality on the streets tomorrow."

The altercation occurred during another night of nationwide protests against police brutality ignited by last week's police-involved killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while being pinned to the ground in Minneapolis with the knee of a white police officer on his neck.