May 26 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut on Tuesday warned that a man wanted in connection with two deaths may be soliciting ride-shares as he attempts to flee the area.

Connecticut State Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema said Pennsylvania State Police were able to determine that the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, was dropped off by a ride-share in front of a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pa., on Sunday afternoon.

He was last seen walking along train tracks behind the store carrying a duffle bag full of items he had taken from a home invasion in Willington, Conn., earlier in the weekend.

Connecticut police warned that Manfredonia may be trying to solicit rides via platforms such as Uber and Lyft throughout the area, possibly through a third party.

Police warned anyone who encounters Manfredonia to contact police and avoid approaching him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jeltema said Manfredonia embarked on a crime spree that began Friday morning when police responded to a reported assault in Willington and found two male victims including Theodore DeMers, 62, who later died.

Police did not share the identity of the second man but said he was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

On Sunday, police received a report that Manfredonia held a victim against his will in Willington and allegedly stole a truck, firearms and food before leaving the scene. The victim was not injured and the truck was later found crashed in Derby, Conn., about 70 miles southwest of the scene of the first attack.

Manfredonia then traveled to a residence in Derby, where he is suspected of killing an acquaintance identified as Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, as well as stealing a vehicle and abducting an unidentified individual who was found safe on Sunday afternoon.

During a news conference Tuesday, Lt. John Aiello pleaded with Manfredonia to turn himself in to police.

"Peter, I want you to know that we are continuing our investigation, the one thing we are missing right now is you," he said. "We want you to be able to tell your story, we are here to listen to you. Your parents, your friends all of us back here in Connecticut want a peaceful end to this."