May 25 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut said they are searching for a university student they have accused of killing two people and leading officers on a multi-state manhunt.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is wanted in connection to a crime spree that began Friday, police said in a statement.

Michael Dolan, the Manfredonia family's attorney, attempted to speak with the suspect through the media on Monday, pleading with him to turn himself in to the authorities.

"Now, Peter, if you're listening, you are loved," Dolan said during a press conference. "Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you. It is time to let the healing process begin. It's time to surrender."

Manfredonia was last seen Sunday in East Stroudsburg, Pa., wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a large duffel bag, Pennsylvania State Police said via Twitter while releasing a picture of the suspect walking along railway tracks.

"If seen, DO NOT APPROACH," police said. "ARMED & DANGEROUS."

The manhunt for Manfredonia began Friday morning after he was seen leaving a residence in Willington, some 25 miles east of Hartford, where he is accused of having killed one person and seriously assaulting another, police said.

Authorities said Manfredonia invaded the home and held one of the two people against their will before stealing firearms and a truck from the residence.

Police identified the deceased victim as Theodore Demers, 62. The second victim's name was not released.

Manfredonia then went to a residence in Derby, about 70 miles southwest of the first crime scene, where he is accused of killing an acquaintance, identified as Nicholas J. Eisele and whose body was discovered by police Sunday, Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema told CNN.

From there, he is alleged to have stolen a vehicle, which was recovered by police in New Jersey, authorities said.

Dolan, the family's attorney, said Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues and has sought help from several therapists.

University of Connecticut spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz confirmed that Manfredonia was a senior at the school and had first enrolled in the fall of 2015.

"The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible. Incomprehensible tragedy," Reitz said.