May 13 (UPI) -- For Americans who have not yet received their stimulus payment, they have until midday Wednesday if they want to receive that money via direct deposit.

The Internal Revenue Service set Wednesday as the deadline to submit the required information to receive Economic Impact Payment electronically into a bank account.

The IRS said recipients should visit the agency's "Get My Payment" website by noon (Eastern Time) Wednesday to check their payment status and provide direct deposit information, if necessary. After Wednesday, those who haven't filed such banking information will receive a paper check in the mail.

"We want people to visit 'Get My Payment' before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."

RELATED Cal State schools to keep campuses closed for fall semester

The IRS said after the Wednesday deadline, it will begin preparing millions of paper checks -- which it expects to arrive between late May and early June.

The IRS launched the "Get My Payment" tool in April and requires visitors to enter their tax identification or Social Security number, birth date, partial address and postal code to see the status of their stimulus payment. The agency says about 130 million Americans have already received it. The first deposits were made a month ago.

The IRS tool also allows Americans who have filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019, but do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, to provide their banking information to receive their Economic Impact Payment via direct deposit.

A separate tool for non-filers also exists to allow those who aren't required to file a federal tax return to submit basic information to receive their payment electronically.