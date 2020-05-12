Registered nurses at the UC Irvine Medical Center hold a candlelight vigil after their shift change to call attention to healthcare workers nationwide who have been infected with COVID-19 in Irvine, Calif., on April 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nurses hold photos of fellow healthcare workers who have died from coronavirus during a protest calling attention on healthcare infections nationwide and demanding the Trump administration to provide extra PPE for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 21. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A man wears a protective mask while walking past a closed bar in the Little Italy section of New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A sign that reads "For Lease" hangs on a storefront gate in New York City on April 21. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers with George Washington University Hospital take COVID-19 test samples at a testing site in Washington, D.C. on April 21. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers load bottles of oil and sauce into boxes with food for waiting cars in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis on May 9. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Residents of the Pico/Union and MacArthur Park areas line up for a walk-up only food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor in Los Angeles on May 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., adjusts his mask prior at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 5. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks Tuesday about The HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill to aid in recovery from COVID-19 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package Tuesday that addresses elements that were left out of previous measures, on which the lower chamber is expected to vote on Friday.

The 1,800-page Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Emergency Situations, or HEROES, Act is intended to provide money for state and local governments, rent and mortgage relief, hazard pay for front-line workers and funds to aid mail-in voting programs.

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer told lawmakers Tuesday the chamber will meet Friday to vote on the proposal.

"The legislation includes funding for state, local, tribal governments; hospitals and health care workers; USPS; rental and mortgage assistance; and more," Hoyer said.

Some are doubtful, however, that the relief package has much chance to succeed.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the proper step now is to assess whether the first relief package, passed in late March, is working as intended. That $2 trillion package included stimulus payments to most Americans.

"We now have a debt the size of our economy," McConnell said. "So I've said, and the president has said as well, that we have to take a pause here and take a look at what we've done."

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, say the measure doesn't go far enough. They say it should include a $600 billion "Paycheck Guarantee" program, which House leaders say is too expensive.