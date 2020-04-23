April 22 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a series of tornadoes tore across Oklahoma and Texas Wednesday night, officials said.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that at least two people were killed in Oklahoma and at least one person was in critical condition after tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Madill, near the border with Texas.

"We have some strong storms in the area. Take shelter," the emergency agency said in a Facebook post, adding that a tornado had touched ground near a manufacturing shop in the county.

The National Weather Service Norman had issued several tornado warnings throughout southeastern Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, stating a storm supercell had produced multiple tornadoes.

"Please stay alert and heed all warnings!!!" the service said in a tweet.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that Polk County, about 80 miles northeast of Houston, had sustained major damage due to severe weather.

"The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities," he said in a statement. "Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather."

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a Declaration of Disaster in response to the storm.

At least 10 people were injured due to a tornado that tore through Onalaska, the Polk County Office of Emergency Management said.

The storms occurred a week after 34 people were killed in the Deep South following two days of thunderstorms, producing at least 46 tornadoes touching down in eight states.