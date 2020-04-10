The agency pushed back the deadline for tax payments and filings from estates and trusts and other entities. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service has expanded its July tax deadline to include additional 2019 income tax returns and payments.

The IRS last month moved the normal individual filing deadline to July 15 due to the coronavirus emergency. Late Thursday, the agency also pushed back the deadline for additional returns like partnership and corporate filings and second-quarter tax payments to that date. They had been due in mid-June.

Taxpayers also have until the middle of July for returns and payments for estates and trusts.

Data indicate many Americans are taking advantage of the extension. About 97.4 million individual returns had been received by the start of April, a figure 6 percent lower than it was at the same time last year. About 74 million refunds averaging about $3,030 each have so far been sent, a 5 percent decline.

The IRS said traditional telephone assistance is unavailable this year due to the pandemic, but it noted that the agency's website can answer many taxpayer questions.

The agency advised taxpayers to check with their state about when state-level filings are due, as the IRS changes apply only to federal returns.