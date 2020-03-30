March 30 (UPI) -- The Rhode Island lottery announced that winners must claim their prizes by mail due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

After purchasing a winning lottery ticket, winners in Rhode Island must send the ticket and additional documentation to the lottery office, rather than appearing in person to claim the prize as many states are under stay at home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

To claim the winnings players must send a signed copy of the ticket, a copy of a government-issued photo I.D., address and telephone number, a copy of a Social Security Card or a valid document that includes a Social Security number such as an IRS W-9 form.

The measure comes as many lottery offices throughout the United States have closed due to the virus.

South Carolina's lottery announced its own procedures for claiming lottery prizes during the outbreak.

The lottery said that prizes of less than $500 can be redeemed at any South Carolina Education Lottery retailer but noted that cash availability at some locations may be limited.

It encouraged winners to claim prizes of $100,000 or less by mail by sending in a copy of photo identification and a completed claim form that can be found on the lottery's website.

Prizes greater than $100,000 should be claimed by calling the lottery office and following provided prompts.

Players are encouraged to sign the back of a winning ticket and keep it in a safe location, as winning tickets that expired after March 17 will be accepted and processed for a period that the lottery will determine at a later time.