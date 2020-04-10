April 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado issued an Amber Alert on Friday for four Native American children believed to be with their non-custodial parent.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the missing children as Xavier Potter, 14, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds; Raelee Potter, 11, 5 feet tall and 120 pounds; Devine Peace Potter, 6, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 50 pounds; and David Villegas, 5, 4 feet tall and 30 pounds.

They are believed to be with Stacia Potter-Norris, 30, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds.

They all have brown hair and brown eyes.

The CBI said the children were last seen Sunday in Riverton, Wyo. Officials are looking for a 2018 gray Dodge Journey SUV with Wyoming license plate number 104087.