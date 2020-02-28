Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney makes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia (L) and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao take their seats for a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, makes remarks during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney headline the speakers Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C.

Pompeo will speak at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday at a dinner event at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center in National Harbor, Md., about 7 miles south of Washington. Mulvaney and Trump Jr. were part of discussions during the morning session.

Friday marks the third day of the conference, which annually includes conservative activists and politicians. President Donald Trump will speak to complete the event on Saturday.

Presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, White House economic chief Larry Kudlow and acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and British conservative Nigel Farage also will participate in Friday's session, which will run until about 10:30 p.m.