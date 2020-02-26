Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Multiple people died Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a Molson Coors campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Barrett was on the scene in Milwaukee where the Milwaukee Police Department said it was investigating a "critical incident" at the brewing company.

"There was a horrific shooting that has occurred, we're urging all residents and people in this area to stay away from this area," he said.

Though Milwaukee police said it couldn't confirm the number of deaths, President Donald Trump said the shooter killed five people.

"Our hearts break for them, we send our condolences," Trump said during opening remarks at a news conference addressing COVID-19. "It's a terrible thing. Our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and their families."

Molson Coors reported an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus around 2 p.m. and ordered employees to find a safe place to hide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The campus was placed on lockdown and other businesses in the area were also closed.

Police later tweeted that there was no active threat but it was still an "active scene."

Molson Coors tweeted that it was working with the police.

"Our top priority is our employees and we'll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able," the company said.