Marcus Randle El, 33, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Seairaha Winchester, 30, of Joliet, Ill., and Brittany McAdory, 28, of Janesville, Wisc., police said. Photo courtesy Janesville Police Department

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former University of Wisconsin football player Marcus Randle El was arrested in connection with a double homicide, Janesville police said.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said Randle El, 33, turned himself in to Chicago police on Saturday afternoon in connection with the deaths of Seairaha Winchester, 30, of Joliet, Ill., and Brittany McAdory, 28, of Janesville, Wis.

Randle El played wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2004 through '07. He is the younger brother of Antwaan Randle El, who played nine seasons in the NFL and currently is an offensive assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore said he expects Randle El to be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Winchester and McAdory were found shot near a Janesville intersection and taken to a hospital where they died.

Lt. Charles Aagaard said investigators recovered video confirming the two victims went to a gas station at about 2 a.m. on Monday and had evidence that they planned to meet later that morning with Randle El, who was also at the gas station.

They left the gas station in McAdory's car and weren't seen again until a passing motorist spotted them on the side of the road with multiple gunshot injuries.

McAdory's car was later found along an interstate in Illinois about 30 miles northwest of Randle El's hometown of Homewood, Ill.

Court records state that at the time of the shooting Randle El was out of jail on parole after being charged with kidnapping for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint in Illinois.

Randle El had also previously been arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in March and December of 2005.