Police arrested a 17-year-old Virginia boy -- who was wanted in connection with the Friday shooting that killed his mother and six-year-old brother and injured his father -- in North Carolina Saturday.

WBTV in Charlotte reports that on Friday, Joshua Norwood came home in Fauquier County, Va., to find his 34-year-old wife, Jennifer, and younger son, Wyatt, shot to death.

Levi, Joshua Norwood's older son, then allegedly fired several shots at his father and then fled the scene.

Joshua Norwood then called for help.

According to police, Norwood was captured after employees at a retail store called in a shoplifting report.

A car in the store's parking lot matched the description of one reported stolen Friday in Fauquier County.

Prior to his arrest, Norwood was at large and considered armed and dangerous.

During the search, police urged residents of Fauquier County -- about 53 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. -- to shelter in place as law enforcement agencies from several surrounding counties, as well as the Virginia State Police, searched for the teenager.

Joshua Norwood, the suspect's 37-year-old father, was taken to an emergency room after the shooting.

As of Saturday, authorities said Joshua Norwood was in stable condition.

Read More

Mexican protesters demand action on femicides after 25-year-old woman's death 14-year-old charged in slaying of Barnard College student Utah man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise ship in Alaska

Latest Headlines

Nevada's Democratic presidential caucus voting begins Saturday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nevada's Democratic presidential caucus voting begins Saturday
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of sites opened for early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses Saturday, the first time the state has offered early caucusing.
14-year-old charged in slaying of Barnard College student
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
14-year-old charged in slaying of Barnard College student
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rashaun Weaver, 14, has been indicted and arrested in connection with the December killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in December.
Google honors Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday with new Doodle
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google honors Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday with new Doodle
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Google honored the 200th birthday of suffragist Susan B. Anthony with a new Doodle on Saturday.
Coronavirus: U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship docked in Japan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Coronavirus: U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship docked in Japan
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans quarantined on board a cruise ship at a Japanese port will be evacuated to the United States this weekend, the U.S. State Department said.
Showers may dampen Daytona as NASCAR season revs up on Sunday
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Showers may dampen Daytona as NASCAR season revs up on Sunday
Mother Nature may attempt to put the brakes on the excitement surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event, the Daytona 500, on Sunday.
Woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago gets 6 months in jail
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago gets 6 months in jail
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palm Beach County, Fla., judge on Friday sentenced a Chinese national to six months in jail for resisting arrest after she was accused of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of trying to extort Nike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Lawyer Michael Avenatti guilty of trying to extort Nike
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury in New York convicted attorney Michael Avenatti on charges he attempted to extort more than $20 million from Nike.
United Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max through Labor Day
U.S. News // 1 day ago
United Airlines extends grounding of Boeing 737 Max through Labor Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced Friday it's extending its grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft until Labor Day weekend.
Justice Dept. drops investigation of former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Dept. drops investigation of former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has dropped its investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe over accusations he leaked information to news media, his attorneys said Friday.
S.C. police link man to missing girl after both found dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
S.C. police link man to missing girl after both found dead
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities said Friday they have linked a 30-year-old man to a missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl who vanished earlier this week, after both were found dead.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Europe reports first death; over 1,500 deaths globally
Coronavirus: Europe reports first death; over 1,500 deaths globally
Google honors Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday with new Doodle
Google honors Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday with new Doodle
Coronavirus: U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship docked in Japan
Coronavirus: U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship docked in Japan
U.S. soldier dies of non-combat-related incident in Djibouti
U.S. soldier dies of non-combat-related incident in Djibouti
14-year-old charged in slaying of Barnard College student
14-year-old charged in slaying of Barnard College student

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2020 Westminster Dog Show
Moments from the 2020 Westminster Dog Show
 
Back to Article
/