Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin said Wednesday they were responding to a shooting at a brewing company campus.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Wednesday it was investigating a "critical incident" and urged people to stay away from the area.

Brewing company Molson Coors said there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered employees to find a safe place to hide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Milwaukee Fire Department reported to dispatchers on emergency radio that multiple people were shot.

The campus was placed on lockdown and other businesses in the area were also closed.