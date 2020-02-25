Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on Monday, when the Dow lost more than 1,000 points. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Some experts are expecting a stock market rebound Tuesday after fears of the coronavirus sent shares into a nosedive on Wall Street Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,031 points, or 3.6 percent, on Monday, the third-largest one-day loss in the past three years. The S&P 500 fell 3.4 percent and the Nasdaq 3.7 percent.

Concerns over a pandemic grew after new cases of the deadly virus were reported in South Korea, Italy and Iran. China, ground zero for the virus, is now showing a leveling off of the spread.

Experts at Bespoke Investment note that in 15 of the past 18 times the stock market fell more than 2 percent on a Monday, it recovered by an average of 1 percent the following day.

U.S. stock futures showed some signs of cautious optimism. Dow futures rose 0.36 percent Tuesday before the opening bell while S&P futures showed a 0.33 percent gain.

Japan's Nikkei fell 3.3 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.6 percent Tuesday, but South Korea's Kospi showed a significant gain.

Bespoke's Paul Hickey said if there is no news about the coronavirus, investors should see some gains Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tried to give the market some confidence Monday, saying the virus was "under control" in the United States.

"We are in contact with everyone and all the relevant countries. CDC and World Health have been working hard and very smart," he said.