Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A missing 17-year-old girl was found in north central Kentucky after psychics told a sheriff's office the teenager would be located alive in an adjacent county.

On Friday morning, Haylee Martin was "found safe," according to a Facebook post by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. She was found in neighboring Scott County, which is east of Franklin County, which includes the state capital, Frankfort.

Martin, 17, and a 21-year-old woman were attempting to get into the house of the woman's boyfriend's when police showed up, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal.

When it was determined she was the missing girl, they contacted Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeff Farmer.

"There were two or three adults who helped her hide for the last week or so," Quire said.

Martin was was transported to the Franklin Sheriff's Office, then social services where she was placed in foster care.

"She told us if she went home she would just run away again," Quire said.

Martin had been missing since Jan. 13. The Western Hills High School student had left behind her cellphone and had never run away before.

"We are just glad she was found and is safe," Quire said.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Quire had joined a group of mediums at the residence where the girl was last seen.

"It's hard to believe, but most (of the psychics) agreed that we would find Haylee in a neighboring county by morning," he said. "And we did."