Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities placed a suspect in custody Saturday after a Utah shooting left four people dead and one injured the night before.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Friday in Grantsville, Utah.

Investigators believe one person shot the five victims. There is no further threat to public safety, Grantsville Police Department Cpl. Rhonda Fields told KUTV.

Fields did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the victims pending notification of kin.

Three of the deceased were juveniles and one was an adult female, KUTV reported. Fields said an adult male was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

All six involved in the incident were members of the same family and police initially said the shooter was a teenager, KSL.com reported.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall confirmed that the victims and shooter were in the same family Friday night.

"This is normally a very quiet neighborhood, and any time you have children involved in something, it becomes very emotional, very fast," Marshall said. "We appreciate everybody's thoughts and support. We ask that you continue to pray for the family and for these officers who are trying to figure out what happened."