Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on police in Honolulu Sunday, killing at least two officers before a large, multi-house fire erupted in the neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers were responding to an assault call in a neighborhood at the base of Diamond Head on Sunday morning when they encountered a man with a firearm who opened fire, striking two officers, the Honolulu Star-Adviser reported.

After the shooting, the home where it occurred caught on fire and a total of 12 homes in the area have since been affected by the blaze, with at least five homes being totally destroyed.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said 50 firefighters were at the scene where gas lines had ruptured and caught fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was sending agents to the location.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the entire state was mourning the death of two Honolulu officers killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

"As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy," he wrote on Twitter.

City Council Member Kymberly Marcos Pine offered prayers for the families of "the Honolulu Police Department officers who were killed and all who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today" in a post on Facebook.

"It is terribly upsetting to see the recent increase in crime and we grieve with HPD and other first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," she wrote.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell also offered his condolences for the families and friends of the two officers who were shot.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii," he wrote.