Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An argument between customers at a Texas music venue erupted into a shooting Sunday, leaving at least two people dead and five others wounded, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that officers responded to a call for shots fired at Ventura, a downtown San Antonio night club, at around 8 p.m.

"There was an altercation between a group or individuals," he said. "One person at least pulled out a gun, started shooting. Don't know if it was at a specific individual or just shooting indiscriminately."

One person died within the venue and six others were transported to local hospitals, where a second victim who was in critical condition was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, he said.

The victims have not been identified, though authorities said all involved were customers and the person killed within the club was a 21-year-old man.

McManus said the investigation is still early but it doesn't appear any more complicated than someone pulling a firearm during an argument, adding that they haven't arrested a suspect yet but it shouldn't be long before at least one person is in custody.

"We're working on that and I'm confident that we will identify the individual and have that person in custody sooner than later," he said.