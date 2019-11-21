Impeachment: Ex-adviser Fiona Hill to denounce Ukraine election theory

Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser, arrives for a deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on November 4. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Former White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill arrives at the U.S. Capitol on October 14 to provide a deposition for the House impeachment investigation. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A day after what was described as "bombshell" testimony in the public impeachment hearings, two more witnesses will answer questions Thursday to wrap this week's public proceedings.

Dr. Fiona Hill, a former White House Europe and Russian expert, will appear in the House Thursday to answer questions from the intelligence committee -- as will David Holmes, an embassy official in Kiev who overheard a conversation between U.S. Ambassador of the European Union Gordon Sondland and President Donald Trump about Ukraine investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In her opening statement, Hill refutes assertions by Trump that Ukraine may have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections to help Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

In her private deposition to investigators last month, Hill refuted the theory that Ukraine -- not Russia -- interfered in the election.

"It is fiction that the Ukrainian government was launching an effort to upend our election, upend our election to mess with our Democratic system," Hill said then, according to a transcript of her deposition.

"Because if you're also trying to peddle an alternative variation of whether the Ukrainians subverted our election, I don't want to be a part of that, and I will not be part of it. We should all be greatly concerned about what the Russians intend to do in 2020."

Hill was Trump's top White House Russia adviser before she left the post in the summer. In her opening statement Wednesday, she warns that Moscow is likely moving again to influence next year's presidential vote.

"Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country -- and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did," she wrote. "This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.

"Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan congressional reports."

The British-born Hill, who became a U.S. citizen in 2002, said she has felt a duty to cooperate with impeachment investigators.

"I believe those who have information that the Congress deems relevant have a legal and moral obligation to provide it," she said in her statement.

Hill is expected to answer questions about her conversations with former national security adviser John Bolton about the administration's purported pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who formerly worked for Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Hill previously testified about a July 10 meeting with Ukrainian officials, where she said Sondland spoke of a deal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the White House in exchange for the Biden investigations. Sondland spoke of the "quid pro quo" arrangement in his testimony Wednesday, which is considered the most damaging testimony yet for Trump's presidency.

Holmes said in his deposition Sondland said Trump only cared about "big stuff" like Ukraine investigating the Bidens. The EU diplomat said Wednesday he didn't understand Trump's interest in Burisma.

Hill and Holmes are the final two witnesses to testify in the public hearings this week.