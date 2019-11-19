Happening Now
Watch live: Officials Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams testify in impeachment hearing
Trending

Trending Stories

Chick-fil-A to stop funding groups that oppose gay rights
Chick-fil-A to stop funding groups that oppose gay rights
New York man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Ilhan Omar
New York man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Ilhan Omar
Fresno police create Asian gangs task force in 'targeted' party shooting
Fresno police create Asian gangs task force in 'targeted' party shooting
Storms to disrupt Thanksgiving travel across U.S.
Storms to disrupt Thanksgiving travel across U.S.
FDA begins testing romaine lettuce after E. coli outbreaks sicken hundreds
FDA begins testing romaine lettuce after E. coli outbreaks sicken hundreds

Photo Gallery

 
Adam Driver attends 'Marriage Story' premiere in NYC
Adam Driver attends 'Marriage Story' premiere in NYC

Latest News

Netanyahu vows to annex Jordan Valley after change in U.S. policy
Tom Hanks says he first passed on Mister Rogers role
Fantasy football: Week 12 best add/drops from waiver wire
'OITNB' alum Danielle Brooks gives birth to daughter
Impeachment: Adviser says Trump call with Ukraine leader 'inappropriate'
 
Back to Article
/