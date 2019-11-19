Impeachment: Adviser says Trump call with Ukraine leader 'inappropriate'

Jennifer Williams, State Department official and adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, testifies Tuesday before the House intelligence committee in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The National Security Council's top Ukraine specialist, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, told impeachment investigators Tuesday he was concerned President Donald Trump's conduct in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "improper."

Tuesday marked the start of the second week of public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

Vindman's concerns reinforce Democrats' suspicions that Trump conditioned the release of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid on whether Zelensky agreed to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump wanted to know more about Ukrainian ties to Hunter Biden, who received a lucrative position at Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma.

"I was concerned by the call. What I heard was inappropriate," Vindman said in his opening statement Tuesday. "It is improper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and a political opponent.

"It was also clear that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the 2016 elections, the Bidens and Burisma, it would be interpreted as a partisan play. This would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing bipartisan support, undermining U.S. national security and advancing Russia's strategic objectives in the region."

Vindman, a career U.S. Army officer whose family fled oppression in the Soviet Union, said he reported his concerns to the proper channels.

"My intent was to raise these concerns because they had significant national security concerns for our country."

The other witness testifying in Tuesday's morning session was Jennifer Williams, a Russia specialist and aide to Vice President Mike Pence. She said she recalled her first reaction to hearing the July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelensky for a "favor" by investigating the Bidens. She'd heard Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, mention it. Giuliani has been accused of running a "shadow" foreign policy in Ukraine on Trump's behalf.

"It was the first time that I had heard internally the president reference particular investigations that previously I had only heard about through Mr. Giuliani's interviews and press reporting," Williams said.

Tuesday's hearings were scheduled in two parts. Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison were scheduled to testify at the afternoon session, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The chairmen of the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees last weekend released transcripts detailing the joint depositions of Williams and Morrison. Their testimony showed the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky "immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House."

Vindman said Trump wanted Zelensky to speak publicly about the investigation to get a visit to the White House. He described it as an order.

"The culture I come from, the military culture, when a senior asks you to do something, even if it's polite and present, it's not to be taken as a request," Vindman said then. "It's to be taken as an order. In this case, the power disparity between the two leaders -- my impression is that in order to get the White House meeting, President Zelensky would have to deliver these investigations."

Vindman also described the first phone call Trump had with Zelensky on April 21. Vindman prepared the talking points for that phone call as well and it included rooting out corruption. However, Trump didn't mention corruption during the call. Also, Pence was supposed to attend Zelensky's inauguration but Williams said she was told Trump had ordered Pence not to go.

In his closed-door testimony, Vindman testified that he didn't know the identity of the whistle-blower who made the initial complaint about Trump's call.

In her deposition, Williams confirmed an account by Vindman that Zelensky specifically mentioned Burisma during the call -- contrary to a transcript of the call released by the White House.

"My notes did reflect that the word Burisma had come up in the call, that the president mentioned Burisma," she said.

Vindman prepared the talking points for the call and said there was nothing in there about discussing a conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Williams also said Trump had asked Pence not to attend Zelensky's inauguration, as previously planned.

2:30 p.m. hearing

The second hearing will feature Volker, who the chairmen identify as having "played a direct role" in arranging meetings between Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani and Zelensky aides.

The whistle-blower's complaint stated that Volker flew to Ukraine with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to advise Ukrainian leadership about how to "navigate" the demands Trump had made of Zelensky.

The committee chairmen said Voker's Oct. 3 deposition showed the progression of Trump and Giuliani using the State Department to pressure Ukraine into conducting investigations of the Bidens to advance the president's personal and political interests.

Volker told the committees he found the decision to withhold funding to Ukraine "unusual" and was unable to receive an explanation for why it was held. The aid was ultimately released on Sept. 11.

Morrison said in his deposition last month that Sondland told a Ukrainian official the United States would release the aid if Kiev investigated the Bidens. He added, however, that he didn't find Trump's actions inappropriate or illegal.

"It was the first time something like this had been injected as a condition on the release of the assistance," Morrison said. "So it was not something I had been tracking as part of our process for calculating how do we get the president the information he needs to make the decision that it was within American interest to release the assistance."

Sondland, Morrison and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor have said in their testimony that Trump withheld the aid as a means to persuade Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump has previously said the two actions were unrelated.

Thursday

Investigators are scheduled to publicly question two witnesses on Thursday -- David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat stationed in Ukraine, and former National Security Council aide and Russia expert Fiona Hill. That hearing will begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Holmes told investigators last week in his deposition he heard Trump ask Sondland about Zelensky's willingness to cooperate and investigate the Bidens. Hill provided her deposition on Oct. 14.

He said the entire approach to Ukraine foreign policy changed dramatically in March.

"Specifically, our diplomatic policy that has been focused on supporting Ukrainian democratic reform and resistance to Russian aggression became overshadowed by a political agenda being promoted by Rudy Giuliani and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel the White House," he said, according to a transcript of his testimony, released Monday.

Holmes also addressed Trump's removal of former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May. He said said Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko had complained Yovanovitch "destroyed him" by refusing to support him until he followed through his reform commitments and "ceased using his position for personal gain."

Trump referenced Yovanovitch during his July call with Zelensky, saying she's "bad news" -- and tweeted as she testified publicly last week everywhere she went "turned bad."