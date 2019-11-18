4 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at California football party

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six others were wounded in California when at least one unknown gunman opened fire on a party that had gathered to watch a football game, authorities said.

"This was a mass casualty shooting. There's no doubt about it," said Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department.

At least 10 people were shot Sunday night when "unknown suspects" snuck into the backyard of a Fresno residence and began firing on the friends and family who had gathered for a football game before fleeing the scene, he said.

"What we found [when arriving on the scene] were several individuals deceased in the backyard," Dooley said. "We do have multiple shooting victims."

Michael Reed, Fresno Police Department deputy chief, said three men were found dead on the ground when officers arrived. A fourth male transferred to a local hospital later died of his injuries.

At least 10 people were shot and all were Asian males between the ages of 25 and 30, he said, adding that around 35 people were at the party including children.

"This is senseless violence," he said during the press briefing. "We're going to do everything we can to figure out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice, but right now what we want is our thoughts and prayers going out for the families and the survivors of this senseless shooting."

Police said they are canvassing the area for witnesses.

The San Francisco Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that agents were responding to the shooting.