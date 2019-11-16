5 arrested in shooting at N.J. high school football game

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Five men face charges in connection with a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game that injured three people, prosecutors announced Saturday.

The shooting took place Friday evening during a playoff game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School, but Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said the violence was unrelated to either school's students.

Among the injured were two minors.

Authorities arrested Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, on three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, and four other men on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Tyner announced Saturday.

The other four suspects include: Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, all of Atlantic City, and Vance Golden, of Pleasantville, the prosecutor's statement shows.

A 27-year-old male victim was in stable condition and was expected to undergo surgery, a 10-year-old victim was in critical condition and a 15-year-old "suffered a graze wound" and has been released from hospital, the statement said.

"Unlike some of the school shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students of Pleasantville High School of Camden High School," Tyner said.

"The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire. Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children."