5 dead after man shoots family in San Diego murder-suicide
Trump administration ousts Obama-appointed homelessness official
Gates unseats Bezos as wealthiest person on Earth
Trump undergoes 'portions' of annual physical exam at Walter Reed
Democrat John Bel Edwards wins again as Louisiana governor
Charlize Theron honored at American Cinematheque Awards
Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack exits with hand injury vs. Jaguars
19 hospitalized after charter bus, tractor-trailer collide in Virginia
At least 7 killed in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion
Donny and Marie Osmond perform final show of 11-year Las Vegas residency
Pope Francis condemns greed of the wealthy on World Day of the Poor
 
