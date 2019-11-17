19 hospitalized after charter bus, tractor-trailer collide in Virginia

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said 19 people were hospitalized after a bus crashed into a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

Heavy fog and icy conditions were responsible for the crash that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64.

The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control causing the vehicle to overturn and the bus carrying more than 20 people was unable to avoid a collision, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller told CNN.

"The impact of the crash split the tractor-trailer in half," said Geller. "The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail.

At least 19 people, including the drivers of the two vehicles, were injured. No deaths were reported and injuries sustained ranged from serious to minor.

At least seven other crashes occurred in the same lanes after the crash, but police said no one was injured.