Two dead in small plane crash in Florida

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed along a road in central Florida on Thursday, killing at least two people, authorities said.

Ocala Fire Rescue confirmed the deaths of two of the plane's occupants after what it described as a "plane vs. vehicle crash."

Authorities requested that people avoid the area and announced the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the incident.

Ocala Police told Florida news station WESH that the plane was experiencing some type of mechanical issue.

As it plummeted, the aircraft hit the top of an SUV and then crashed into a pole before bursting into flames.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment.