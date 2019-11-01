Plane crash at Florida's Stuart Air Show kills pilot

The Grumman OV-1 Mohawk crashed as it approached Witham Field for landing. Photo courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A small military aircraft expected to take part in a South Florida air show this weekend crashed Friday, killing the pilot, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The Grumman OV-1 Mohawk crashed around 1 p.m. as it approached Witham Field for landing. The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft.

The plane was scheduled to participate in the Stuart Air Show, which began Friday, at the same airport.

The sheriff's office said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators shut down the airport following the crash. Air show organizers said the event's Friday night show and party were canceled.

"At this time, the remainder of the weekend's event will resume as planned," the air show's Twitter account said.