U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch speaks with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on July 9, 2017, in Kiev, Ukraine. Yovanovitch will testify publicly in an impeachment hearing Friday. File Photo courtesy U.S. State Department/Flickr/UPI

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- After new details and some surprising testimony were added by two witnesses on Wednesday, House impeachment investigators will question President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Ukraine Friday in the second public hearing.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will add to the details she previously provided in her closed-door deposition. Trump's former chief diplomat to Ukraine, she was removed by Trump in May -- a move other administration officials have criticized in their testimony.

Friday, Yovanovitch is expected to specify the circumstances that led to her ouster and the "shadow policy" Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was said to be running in Kiev.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Yovanovitch is a key witness for the investigation, which seeks to determine if Trump used a substantial amount of military aid to Kiev as leverage to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Threatening to withhold Congress-approved aid for personal political benefit is grounds for impeachment, Democrats argue.

House Democrats believe Yovanovitch was recalled in May after a smear campaign led by Giuliani, who accused her of having a list of Ukrainians she didn't want prosecuted.

In the transcript from her private session, Yovanovitch said that wasn't true and told investigators the administration's claims were made up because Trump wanted to install a different ambassador to Ukraine.

RELATED House Democrats announce more public impeachment hearings

"I guess they wanted to have business dealings in Ukraine, or different business dealings," she said in her deposition.

Yovanovitch had also said Trump's dealings with Ukraine set a "dangerous precedent," and that she felt "threatened" "concerned" and uncomfortable when she learned Trump specifically mentioned her in his phone call with Zelensky on July 25, the call that ultimately spawned the impeachment investigation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to end Yovanovitch's tenure early and ignored requests to defend her in public, upsetting her long-time colleagues. Pompeo's adviser Michael McKinley resigned.

Most of the events in question occurred after she left Ukraine, but her removal adds context to the administration's Ukraine policy. Yovanovitch could end up being a sympathetic witness for the Democrats, as she became emotional at times during her private deposition.

William Taylor, who succeeded Yovanovitch in the Ukraine post, and diplomat George Kent both testified at the public hearing Wednesday they disagreed with her removal. In his testimony, Taylor said Trump did, in fact, try to use the Ukraine aid as leverage for a Biden investigation -- a claim supported by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and corroborated by national security aide Tim Morrison.

Investigators will also hear private testimony Friday from foreign service official David Holmes. It's believed he was with Sondland in Ukraine when he received a phone call from Trump, in which the president asked about the status of "the investigations." Taylor alluded to the call in his testimony Wednesday.

Politico reported Friday that Trump has shared with Republican senators an account of his first phone call with Zelensky.

Trump promised this week to release a transcript of that April 21 call. National Security Council Ukraine specialist Lt. Col Alexander Vindman testified that call was "positive" and that it features Trump expressing "desire to work with President Zelensky and extended an invitation to visit the White House."