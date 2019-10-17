Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and House oversight chairman, dies at 68

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House oversight committee that's at the controls of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, died early Thursday from complications from longstanding health challenges, his office said. He was 68.

The Baltimore Democrat died at John Hopkins Hospital at about 2:45 a.m. EDT.

Cummings had minimally invasive heart surgery in 2017, which led to an infection that kept him in the hospital longer than expected. He was hospitalized again for a knee infection, but said earlier this year his health was fine.

Cummings is survived by his wife, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

"Congressman Cummings was an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility," Cummings said. "he worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation's diversity was our promise, not our problem. It has been an honor to walk by his side on this incredible journey. I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly."

Cummings challenged Trump at every turn since he took office in early 2017, going to court over subpoenas as well as seeking Trump's personal and financial records. He resented Trump's comments that four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to other countries. On that occasion, Cummings recalled times when white mobs taunted he and other African Americans who tried to integrate a swimming pool in South Baltimore in 1962.

In July, Trump tweeted a series of attacks against Cummings and his home town of Baltimore, calling it "rat and rodent infested." Cummings chose not to respond, only saying he doesn't approve of Trump's "racist language."

Cummings was one of seven children of Robert Cummings Sr. and Ruth Elma Cummings. They were sharecroppers on the same land where their ancestors had worked as slaves. They moved to Baltimore in the late 1940s.