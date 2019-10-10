House committees subpoena Rick Perry in Trump impeachment inquiry

House committees subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry for documents related to their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- House chairmen subpoenaed Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Thursday seeking documents related to their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Reps. Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Eliot Engel sent a letter to Perry seeking information about his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed in a whistle-blower's report.

The chairmen cited reports stating that Perry may have had a role "conveying or reinforcing" Trump's message that the United States would provide Ukraine with military aid on the condition that it investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

They also sought information related to reports that Perry pressed Ukranian officials to change the management structure of a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with an effort by Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The subpoena requests that Perry provide the documents by Oct. 18.

Earlier this week the House committees subpoenaed Defense Secretary Mark Esper and White House budget chief Russell Vought as part of the impeachment investigation.