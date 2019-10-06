UAW: Negotiations with GM 'turn for the worse'

The GM logo is displayed near the General Motors global headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Negotiations between United Auto Workers and General Motors took a "turn for the worse" on Sunday, leadership for the union said.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes wrote a letter to members saying that a Sunday morning proposal from GM was inadequate and regressed back to the automaker's last rejected proposal to end the three-week strike.

"The company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families!" Dittes wrote. "It did nothing to provide job security during the term of the agreement."

The letter came after Dittes cited "good progress" in negotiations on Friday.

Dittes said the union provided GM with an extensive package proposal on Saturday evening that addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights and others but the company did not accept.

He added that he "could not be more disappointed with General Motors who refuse to recognize the experience and talent of our members who make their world-class products and billions of dollars in profits."

GM responded to the letter in a statement on Sunday, defending its proposals.

"We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution," the company said.

More than 46,000 GM UAW workers have remained on strike as the two sides continue to reach an agreement on issues such as pensions and narrowing the pay gap for in-progression workers.