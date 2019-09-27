25,000 Chicago teachers prepare for possible strike next month

Teachers picket outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, on September 10, 2012 -- a scene that could be repeated next month, as a teachers union authorized another strike. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Chicago teachers union that represents 25,000 educators has authorized a labor strike that could begin as early as next month, and impact 360,000 students.

Ninety-four percent of the Chicago Teachers Union voted Thursday to authorize the walkout, which could start on Oct. 7. It would be the first Chicago Public Schools strike since 2012.

The union is seeking more resources for additional staff.

"Our school communities are desperately short of nurses, social workers, psychologists, counselors and other support staff, even as our students struggle with high levels of trauma driven by poverty and neighborhood violence," CTU president Jesse Sharkey said in a statement.

"This vote represents a true mandate for change. And all of our members vote, not just 30 percent of the electorate."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson have offered a 16 percent pay increase over five years.

"[We are] committed to doing everything we can to finalize a deal that is sustainable for all Chicagoans and for our city's future, that respects our teachers, and continues our students' record-breaking success for years to come," Lightfoot and Jackson said in a joint statement.

The union said it will offer strike training on Monday and twice next month.

"This training will help ensure that every school and workplace in the district is strike ready," the union said.

If a walkout occurs, it would follow similar moves in several other cities this year -- including Denver, Los Angeles and Oakland. Last year, teachers walked out in Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West Virginia.